Custos Family Office LLC Sells 106 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

