Day & Ennis LLC Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $526.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.