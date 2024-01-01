Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $399.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.