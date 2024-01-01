DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $143.82 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00009247 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $143.82 million and $1.83 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeXe has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.84588719 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,818,287.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.84588719 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,818,287.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/."

