Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,770 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,770 ($47.90).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.31) to GBX 2,500 ($31.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.74) to GBX 3,050 ($38.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($36.34) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,502.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 304 shares of company stock valued at $870,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,856 ($36.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,913.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,132.89. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,719 ($34.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,789.50 ($48.15). The stock has a market cap of £63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,730.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

