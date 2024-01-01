Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

DEO stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

