DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $146.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

