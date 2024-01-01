Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,590 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 21.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

