DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Update

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,162.0 days.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. DocMorris has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

