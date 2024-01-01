Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $471.56 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.76 and a 200-day moving average of $456.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

