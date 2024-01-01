Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $582.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.14 and a 200-day moving average of $541.57. The firm has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

