EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair lowered EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other EngageSmart news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $867,640. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 106.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in EngageSmart by 82.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in EngageSmart by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.90 on Monday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

