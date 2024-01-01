Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ennis Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $21.91 on Monday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
