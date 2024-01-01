EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.95 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

