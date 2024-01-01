EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $297.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.29.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

