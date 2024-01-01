Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.48. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $648.23 and a 52 week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.