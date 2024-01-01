Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $74.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $25.89 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.