Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

EVRG stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

