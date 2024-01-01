ExlService (EXLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS):

12/30/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2023 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2023 – ExlService had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2023 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2023 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

