FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 646 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

