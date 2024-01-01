FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 6,565 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADM opened at $72.22 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

