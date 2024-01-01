FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.35 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

