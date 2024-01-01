FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

