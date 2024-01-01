FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.