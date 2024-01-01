FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

