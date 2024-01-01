FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.06.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

