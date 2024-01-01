FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO opened at $41.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

