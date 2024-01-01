Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

