First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT opened at $10.09 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

