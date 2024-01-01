First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FCT opened at $10.09 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
