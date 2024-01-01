Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
