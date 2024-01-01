Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

