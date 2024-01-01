Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.