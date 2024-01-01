Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 125 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.29.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

