Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 14,900 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $67.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

