Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

