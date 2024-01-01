Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.