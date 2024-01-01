Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.99 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

