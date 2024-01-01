Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.64. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

