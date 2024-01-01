Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $13.44 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $272.37 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.86.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

