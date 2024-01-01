Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.89 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

