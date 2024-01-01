Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,166.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $294.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.00. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

