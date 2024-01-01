Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG opened at $164.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $167.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

