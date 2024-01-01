Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.