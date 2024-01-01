Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

