Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $240.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

