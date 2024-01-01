Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 31,900 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $276,547,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $140,495,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

