Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $299.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.68 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

