Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1,185.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $52,228.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,753 shares of company stock worth $1,710,772. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

