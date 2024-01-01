Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

