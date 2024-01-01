FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1339 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

